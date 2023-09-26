Cop among 2 die, child injured in Poonch accident

Poonch, Sep 26: A Selection Grade Constable (SGCT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police among two persons lost their lives while a child was injured after a car they were travelling in met with an accident at Palera village in Mandi, Poonch.
The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle was plying on the Palera road in Mandi, Poonch.
Officials said that a car (JK12C 6052) met with an accident and plunged into a gorge with SGCT of J&K Police Muhammad Sadiq, son of Faiz Akbar, and Jamil Khan, son of Muhammad Ayoub, both residents of Palera losing their lives.
The deceased cop was posted in the Ramban district.
The child Nayeem Ahmad, son of Muhammad Sadiq was injured in the mishap and was hospitalised while Police started investigation and medico-legal proceedings into the matter.