Cop among 2 die, child injured in Poonch accident

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle was plying on the Palera road in Mandi, Poonch.

Officials said that a car (JK12C 6052) met with an accident and plunged into a gorge with SGCT of J&K Police Muhammad Sadiq, son of Faiz Akbar, and Jamil Khan, son of Muhammad Ayoub, both residents of Palera losing their lives.