Cop found hanging inside colleague's rented room in Rajouri

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body of the 36-year-old policemen Sgct Ifthar Ahmed son of Manzoor Ahmed of Ari Mendhàr Poonch, presently posted at DPL Rajouri, was found hanging from ceiling of the rented room of his friend, also a policemen, in ward no 7 in Rajouri.

SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam Choudhary told GNS that an investigation is underway and all angles including suicide are being examined in the incident.