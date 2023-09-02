Cop injured in accidental fire

Rajouri, Sep 2: A police personnel was injured after he received a bullet injury in his foot. His service weapon went off accidentally during an operational task in a village of Rajouri.
The incident, police sources said, took place in late evening hours on Saturday after an operational team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police was on some operational task in Kanthol Khawas village of Rajouri.
During operational exercise, officials said, service weapon of cop went off accidentally and cop received bullet injury in his foot.
Injured police personnel has been evacuated from the site of incident and being taken to civil hospital and is out of danger, officials said.