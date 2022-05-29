Cop killed, five others injured in Poonch car accident

Srinagar May 29: A Traffic policeman was killed while five others injured after the car they were traveling in fell into a stream in Kalai area of J&K's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.
As per the officials, the car bearing registration No. JK12-6814 driven by unknown driver was on way from Poonch towards Surankote when at around 0800 hrs the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell down into the stream.
In the incident, a constable of J&K Traffic Police identified as Bashir Ahmed Sheikh son of Ahmeda Sheikh a resident of Bedar Mandi working in Traffic Police Rural Jammu died on the spot while five others were injured and are said to be critical.
The injured have been identified as Ghulam Qadir son of Ahmed Sheikh Bedhar Mandi, Naseem Akhter, 16, daughter of Abdul Rashid, Afreen Kouser, 7, daughter of Ghulam Qadir, Gulzar Ahmed, 17, son of Bashir Ahmad and Gulshan Akhter, 21, daughter of Bashir Ahmed- all residents of village Bedhar Mandi. They have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment. More details into the incident are awaited.