Teacher suspended for corporal punishment to girl student in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 5: The district administration Rajouri has placed under suspension a government teacher and have attached him in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka on allegations of corporal punishment to a girl student of the school.
The matter came to light when parents of some girl students held a press conference and alleged that a government teacher posted in Government Middle School Khadurian in Draman Panchayat of Kotranka sub division Nisar Ahmed resorted to objectionable language which is unacceptable to them.
Taking note of these allegations, the district administration Rajouri have initiated action in this matter with an enquiry has been ordered which shall be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka.
The district administration Rajouri have asked Additional DC Kotranka to conduct an inquiry into the matter and to check into allegations.
The district administration has clearly mentioned that corporal punishment and beating of children in any school is strictly prohibited.