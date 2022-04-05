Teacher suspended for corporal punishment to girl student in Rajouri

The matter came to light when parents of some girl students held a press conference and alleged that a government teacher posted in Government Middle School Khadurian in Draman Panchayat of Kotranka sub division Nisar Ahmed resorted to objectionable language which is unacceptable to them.

Taking note of these allegations, the district administration Rajouri have initiated action in this matter with an enquiry has been ordered which shall be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka.