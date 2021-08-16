Pir Panjal

‘Couple’ among three held over Rajouri youth’s murder

Police said the deceased had objected "repeatedly and often forcefully" to the couple's relationship for which the latter hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.
Locals in Chakli village in Rajouri during a sit-in on Wednesday to demand a speedy probe into the murder of 27-year-old Ankush Bakshi.
Srinagar Aug 16: Police on Monday arrested three persons including a ‘juvenile’ in connection with the murder of a youth from Chakli village in J&K's Rajouri district last week.

Ankush Bakshi, son of Bachan Lal, a local from Chakli was stabbed multiple times by unknown persons inside his house while he was asleep and died instantly on the intervening night of August 10 and 11.

A murder case FIR No. 538/2021 u/s 302/458 of IPC was registered by the police even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DySP Hq, Rajouri was constituted following a vehement protest by the locals over what they had termed an "unprecedented brutal murder".

A statement issued by Rajouri police said that following the murder, technical data was examined and witnesses were examined.

Based on leads developed, three suspects were identified and apprehended-namely, Rajan Sharma, son of Vijay Kumar, 21, a resident of Chingus, Saqib, resident of Sangpur, whose age is being verified and could possibly be a juvenile and 21-year-old Priya Bakshi, daughter of Bachan Lal, resident of Chakli, police said.

As per police, during sustained questioning, it came to light that Kumar and Priya were in a relationship, to which the deceased "had objected repeatedly and often forcefully".

"Due to this, a criminal conspiracy was hatched by the above mentioned to eliminate the deceased, who put the criminal plan into action in the intervening night of August 10/11, " it added.

As per the police statement, more arrests are expected in the case in coming days.

