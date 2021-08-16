‘Couple’ among three held over Rajouri youth’s murder

Ankush Bakshi, son of Bachan Lal, a local from Chakli was stabbed multiple times by unknown persons inside his house while he was asleep and died instantly on the intervening night of August 10 and 11.

A murder case FIR No. 538/2021 u/s 302/458 of IPC was registered by the police even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DySP Hq, Rajouri was constituted following a vehement protest by the locals over what they had termed an "unprecedented brutal murder".

A statement issued by Rajouri police said that following the murder, technical data was examined and witnesses were examined.

Based on leads developed, three suspects were identified and apprehended-namely, Rajan Sharma, son of Vijay Kumar, 21, a resident of Chingus, Saqib, resident of Sangpur, whose age is being verified and could possibly be a juvenile and 21-year-old Priya Bakshi, daughter of Bachan Lal, resident of Chakli, police said.

As per police, during sustained questioning, it came to light that Kumar and Priya were in a relationship, to which the deceased "had objected repeatedly and often forcefully".

"Due to this, a criminal conspiracy was hatched by the above mentioned to eliminate the deceased, who put the criminal plan into action in the intervening night of August 10/11, " it added.

As per the police statement, more arrests are expected in the case in coming days.