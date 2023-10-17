Couple murdered in Rajouri village

Rajouri. Oct 17: A couple was murdered at Upper Kandi village of Rajouri district. Panic gripped the entire area after the incident.
The local people demanded immediate identification of the accused involved in the act and their arrest.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Azam (55) son of Mohammad Khan and his wife Gulzar Begum.
The family members of the victims said that the two were living in their house at Dhok Bagla in Upper Kandi village of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district and their house was located adjacent to thick forest cover of Kesari Hill.
"On Tuesday morning, a nephew of deceased went to their house to handover some vegetables. He saw them lying dead and raised alarm," said locals and family members of the deceased.
They said that they were murdered brutally with their throat slit and foot of husband and eyes of wife have also been mutilated.
"The incident has spread panic in entire area and everyone is in a state of fear," said local youth leader Surjeet Singh.
Political leader Mohammad Ayub Khan, elder brother of victim Mohammad Azam, said that his 11 family members have been murdered in similar acts in past decades with most of the incidents were terror killings.
"I am not speaking about nature of the incident but the law enforcement agencies and investigation agency should ensure that all the aspects of this case are brought to light," he said.
The incident also sparked protest at main chowk Kotranka and large number of people assembled at main chowk raising slogans for justice.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal alongwith SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, Additional DC Rajouri Rajeev Khajuria, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma reached at the protest site and held meeting with protesters.
The officers assured that the matter will be investigated on priority and whosoever involved will be dealt as per law.