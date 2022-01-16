COVID surge: BGSBU defers scheduled offline exams

Srinagar Jan 16: Amid Covid-19 spike, administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri said it has taken a slew of measures to ensure the health and safety of the students, scholars, faculty and staff of the university.
As per a varsity spokesman, Vice Chancellor, Prof Akbar Masood has ordered the postoneponent of all ongoing offline examinations till further orders. In this connection, the practical examination for B.Tech. 3rd, 5th and 7th semester which were scheduled to start from January 28 have been postponed however, the online examinations of first semesters will be held as per schedule, he said.
The earlier planned offline classes of B.Tech. 4th, and 8th semester which were scheduled to start from January 20 will now be held in online mode however, the mode of B.Tech. 2nd semester classes shall be notified later on.
To ensure the timely completion of various degree programs , the VC has ordered the commencement of even semester classes in online mode with immediate effect. In this connection all the faculty members have been asked to continue their duties and engage online class from their respective departments within the campus.