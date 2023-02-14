Crime review meeting held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 14: In order to take a first hand review of investigation of crime cases and to put in more efforts for crime prevention and timely disposal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam today chaired a crime review meeting of all subdivisions, police stations and police posts of district Rajouri.
During this meeting, the SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Police Posts briefed about the status of investigation of crime cases, preventive policing steps and efforts of policing in their area of jurisdiction. While interacting with the officers, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam stressed on elimination of “terror network, timely investigation and disposal of crime, ensuring timely updation of data on CCTNS portal and focus on putting maximum efforts for prevention and detection of theft cases. ”
SSP Rajouri highlighted the role and responsibilities of SDPOs and SHOs for timely and quality disposal of ULA and NDPS cases.
He further stressed on giving more pace to the drive for arrest of absconders and initiating stringent action against those involved in thefts and drug peddling and also to increase community participation in drive against drug menace. Regarding traffic norms violation, the officers were asked to constitute special squads to increase the number of surprise mobile vehicle checkpoints and to ensure that no visible traffic violation goes unchecked.
The officers were asked to adopt a proactive policing model and deliver their best.