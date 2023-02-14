Crime review meeting held in Rajouri

During this meeting, the SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Police Posts briefed about the status of investigation of crime cases, preventive policing steps and efforts of policing in their area of jurisdiction. While interacting with the officers, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam stressed on elimination of “terror network, timely investigation and disposal of crime, ensuring timely updation of data on CCTNS portal and focus on putting maximum efforts for prevention and detection of theft cases. ”

SSP Rajouri highlighted the role and responsibilities of SDPOs and SHOs for timely and quality disposal of ULA and NDPS cases.