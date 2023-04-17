CRPF holds medical camp in Rajouri village

Rajouri: In order to aid the village population in availing health services at their doorsteps, 72 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force on Monday organised a free medical camp in Dandkote village of Rajouri.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal in presence of officers of CRPF, village elders, and PRIs.

Doctors from GMC Rajouri and a team of doctors from CRPF headed by Dr. Rajan Kashtri medically examined over 500 patients who were provided with necessary medical suggestions while free-of-cost medicines were also distributed among them.

The medical experts on the occasion also made people aware of different health issues and diseases asking them to follow prevention in letter and spirit to check the spread of these diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal also interacted with doctors as well as locals and took a review of healthcare services being provided to people.