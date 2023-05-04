CRPF inspector falls off cliff during search operation in Rajouri, dies

The deceased has been identified as CRPF Inspector Sunil Kumar (37), a resident of Patna and a member of CRPF 122 Battalion. He was part of the CRPF companies that were deployed as additional forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts after the January 1st Dhangri terror attack.

Officials said that during operational duty and long-range patrol in Mohra Larya of Bhajwal village in Sunderbani, the officer slipped from the cliff and fell into a gorge.