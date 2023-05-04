CRPF inspector falls off cliff during search operation in Rajouri, dies

Rajouri, May 05: An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost his life after falling off a cliff during an anti-insurgency operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as CRPF Inspector Sunil Kumar (37), a resident of Patna and a member of CRPF 122 Battalion. He was part of the CRPF companies that were deployed as additional forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts after the January 1st Dhangri terror attack.
Officials said that during operational duty and long-range patrol in Mohra Larya of Bhajwal village in Sunderbani, the officer slipped from the cliff and fell into a gorge.
The officer was taken out of the gorge and rushed to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani by other CRPF and police personnel accompanying him, but he was declared dead on arrival.
The body of the deceased has been kept in the civil hospital Sunderbani for medico-legal formalities, and the police are said to have started legal proceedings into the matter.