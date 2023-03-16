CRPF trooper ‘mishandles’ weapon, injures himself, colleague in Poonch: Officials

Poonch, Mar 16: Two CRPF personnel suffered injuries due to alleged mishandling of weapon by a para-military trooper outside Government Degree College Poonch on Thursday morning, officials said.

GNS reported that at around 11 AM, one constable Navjot Rai, in a vehicle belonging to CRPF 200 Battalion D Company, while mishandling his weapon discharged fire, resulting in injuries to himself besides another colleague SI Rajini Kanta.

The incident, they said, occurred outside Government Degree College, Poonch.