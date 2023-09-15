Dandesar road accident | Injured girl succumbs in GMC Jammu

Rajouri, Sep 15: The 12 year old girl who was injured in a road accident at Dandesar in Nowshera on Thursday succumbed to her injuries at Government Medical College Jammu taking the death toll in the accident to two.
Earlier, her father Mohammad Sageer, an ex-serviceman from Indian Army, died on Thursday evening while her mother Tabassum (30) is under treatment in Government Medical College with multiple injuries and fractures.
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when an Alto car was on way to Jammu from Rajouri and a truck coming from opposite side ran over it and husband, wife and their daughter travelling in the vehicle were injured.
People from Rajouri have expressed strong concern over repeated road accidents on newly upgraded highway stretch between Nowshera and Sunderbani terming lack of middle dividers as cause of accidents.
Police on the other hand said to have registered a case under relevant sections of law in Nowshera police station.