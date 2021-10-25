Day 12: Mendhar encounter continues

Rajouri, Oct 25: Amid intermittent firing, the encounter in BhataDhurian forest of Mendhar entered straight 12th day on Monday.
Officials said that heavy gunfire started early this morning and it continued till late afternoon. Meanwhile, the entire area of BhataDhurian, Nar, Sanjiote remained under cordon.
“The anti-militancy operation is going on in full swing and the entire area is under strict cordon,” said a senior official. He added that joint teams of army and police were carrying out this operation.
The encounter started on October 14 after forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Nar forests of BhataDhurian and the militants fired upon the army team. In the ensuing gunfire, two army personnel were killed on spot while two went missing whose bodies were retrieved from the forest after two days.
On Sunday, a Pak militant Zia Mustafa was also killed while two police personnel and one army man sustained injuries.