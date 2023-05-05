DC Poonch interacts with journalists

Poonch, May 5: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary on Friday held an interactive meet with media persons of the district here after assuming office..
Seeking proactive role of media fraternity for overall development of the district, the Deputy Commissioner extended full cooperation to the media community and highlighted the role of media in flagging vital developmental issues which otherwise remain unattended. “Role of media becomes more important in the border and mountainous districts like Poonch where media can be the voice of remote population” he added.
DC, while highlighting the role of neutral journalism and media ethics, urged the media persons in-house to maintain highest level of media standards and become harbingers of change and development, guards of peace and harmony, crusaders against fake news ,yellow journalism to cut nefarious designs of anti social and anti national elements.
“Next couple of years will be more challenging for media houses in the wake of various national and international developments like possible elections, G-20 summit where there will be attempts to dent the image of the country and Poonch in particular given its proximity to border”, he further added.
On the occasion, the representatives of various print and electronic media organizations interacted with the DC and warmly welcomed DC in the district. They discussed several issues of public interest and some specific issues concerning the media fraternity.
They also briefed the DC about the difficulties they face while covering events at ground level and put forth the demand for the establishment of a press club at district headquarter Poonch.
The DC assured the media persons that their genuine demands, including the establishment of a press club, will be considered on priority and soon the press club will be a reality.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasised the importance of media in the overall development of the district and also in highlighting the initiatives of the Government aimed at curbing the menace of drug abuse and said the role of media is indispensable in holding administration accountable for effective governance.
He also urged the media persons to play a proactive role in disseminating the information on Government schemes meant to give livelihood/self-employment opportunities to the youth. DC said that the media is the important and fourth pillar of Democracy and media works as an interface between Government and public.