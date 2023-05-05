DC Poonch interacts with journalists

Seeking proactive role of media fraternity for overall development of the district, the Deputy Commissioner extended full cooperation to the media community and highlighted the role of media in flagging vital developmental issues which otherwise remain unattended. “Role of media becomes more important in the border and mountainous districts like Poonch where media can be the voice of remote population” he added.

DC, while highlighting the role of neutral journalism and media ethics, urged the media persons in-house to maintain highest level of media standards and become harbingers of change and development, guards of peace and harmony, crusaders against fake news ,yellow journalism to cut nefarious designs of anti social and anti national elements.