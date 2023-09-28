DC Poonch reviews SAHAYTA scheme

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M Choudhary, chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of the SAHAYTA scheme in the district today.

The DDC received a comprehensive briefing on the scheme. It was explained that the scheme extends to "youth in distress," defined as individuals aged 18 to 40 years who have lost a next of kin or family member due to insurgency-related actions, cross-border shelling, or mine blast incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

This category also includes those who have suffered permanent incapacitation in such incidents. "Permanent incapacitation" signifies a disability of 50% or more, which is of a permanent nature with no chances of variation in the degree of disability. Such injuries or disabilities make the victim eligible for assistance under this scheme.