DC Poonch reviews SAHAYTA scheme

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M Choudhary, chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of the SAHAYTA scheme in the district today.
The DDC received a comprehensive briefing on the scheme. It was explained that the scheme extends to "youth in distress," defined as individuals aged 18 to 40 years who have lost a next of kin or family member due to insurgency-related actions, cross-border shelling, or mine blast incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.
This category also includes those who have suffered permanent incapacitation in such incidents. "Permanent incapacitation" signifies a disability of 50% or more, which is of a permanent nature with no chances of variation in the degree of disability. Such injuries or disabilities make the victim eligible for assistance under this scheme.
Additionally, according to the guidelines, the total self-employment assistance provided under this scheme is capped at Rs 2.0 lakh or the actual cost of the self-employment unit, whichever is lower.
During the meeting, the DC instructed the identification of beneficiaries who have been affected by cross-border shelling, mine blasts, or insurgency. He further delved into the roles and responsibilities of the relevant departments and outlined actionable points for identifying and verifying eligible beneficiaries, as well as the registration process.
On this occasion, the DC urged the officers from the concerned departments to adopt a pragmatic approach to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the target group.