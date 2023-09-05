DC Poonch visits villages across fence

Poonch, Sep 5: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar, and a team of officers, recently conducted a visit the area across the fence of village Serian, Degwar Maldyana, Nakarkote, Langoor Post, Noorkote, and Khari Karmara.
The purpose of the visit was to interact with the public, assess the availability of basic amenities, and explore tourism opportunities in the region.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Poonch paid a visit to the War Memorial Ajote and expressed his desire to keep it open for public visitors. He also announced plans to install the National Flag at the memorial within days. Recognisng the significance of the memorial and the sacrifices made by martyrs, he urged the CEO tourism, Dr Mohammad Tanveer to promote tourism in the area, ensuring that the public becomes aware of the stories of these brave individuals.