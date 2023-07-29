DC Rajouri inaugurates Khargala to Manama Mata road

Rajouri: In a significant development towards improvement of infrastructure for an important pilgrim tourist place, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed road from Khargala to Manama Mata.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Rural Development Department had constructed the road under untied grants at an estimated cost of Rs 8 lakh.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the Rural Development Department for completing the project within the stipulated time frame. He highlighted the importance of creation of road infrastructure for improving mobility.
The DC urged the residents to make good use of the new infrastructure and to take care of it for future generations.
The inauguration of the Khargala to Manama Mata tractor road marks a significant milestone in the development of rural areas, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the overall growth and prosperity of the region.