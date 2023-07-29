DC Rajouri inaugurates Khargala to Manama Mata road

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the Rural Development Department for completing the project within the stipulated time frame. He highlighted the importance of creation of road infrastructure for improving mobility.

The DC urged the residents to make good use of the new infrastructure and to take care of it for future generations.

The inauguration of the Khargala to Manama Mata tractor road marks a significant milestone in the development of rural areas, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the overall growth and prosperity of the region.