DC Rajouri inspects progress of Nagrota-Thathi Badoon road

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today inspected the progress on 9-kilometer Nagrota to Thathi Badoon road being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at an estimated cost of Rs 4.7 crore.

During the inspection, the Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri informed that the work of blacktopping on the road has been completed.

The road, once completed, would benefit nearly three thousand souls. The DC asked the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of remaining work on the project.