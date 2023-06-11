DC Rajouri inspects progress of Nagrota-Thathi Badoon road

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today inspected the progress on 9-kilometer Nagrota to Thathi Badoon road being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at an estimated cost of Rs 4.7 crore.
During the inspection, the Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri informed that the work of blacktopping on the road has been completed.
The road, once completed, would benefit nearly three thousand souls. The DC asked the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of remaining work on the project.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed on quality of work as per the required standards set under the PMGSY guidelines. The PMGSY road in Nagrota to Thathi Badoon is expected to provide better connectivity to the residents of the area and improve access to essential services. Once completed, it is expected to foster economic development in the area through increased business and trade.
Officers accompanying the DC during the visit were Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri; Shahid Mustafa; Assistant Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mohd Qasim and JEE, Zaffar Ul Haq.