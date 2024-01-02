DC Rajouri releases educational assistance of Rs 26 lakh for wards of registered construction workers

Rajouri, Jan 2: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal Tuesday released Rs 26 lakh as education assistance to the 600 children of registered construction workers under J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Labour Commissioner to continue to work with unwavering dedication towards the betterment of workers associated with the construction sector.

The JKBOCWWB is making concerted efforts to provide timely and highly effective support to the invaluable contributors to infrastructure development.

The educational assistance not only recognizes the importance of construction workers but also serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future for their children. By investing in their education, the government aims to empower the next generation and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.

Assistant Labour Commissioner, Manisha Sharma and other officials of the Labour Department were present on the occasion.