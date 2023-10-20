DC Rajouri reviews functioning of revenue department

Rajouri, Oct 20: In an endeavor to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of services offered by the Revenue Department, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal presided over a crucial meeting to review the functioning of the department.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imran Rashid Kataria, Tehsildars, and Naib Tehsildars.
The focus of the meeting was on key aspects of the functioning of the Revenue Department with a particular emphasis on modernization and the adoption of advanced technology to streamline operations. One of the primary topics of discussion was the digitization of land records.