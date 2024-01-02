DC Rajouri reviews progress of work on new GMC Rajouri, other health sector projects

Rajouri, Jan 2: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal Tuesday presided over a significant meeting to assess the progress of the health sector projects, both in terms of physical and financial progress.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that primary objective of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of the achievements made in the health sector under the District Capex Budget, UT Capex, BADP, NABARD and TSP.

The meeting provided updates on the progress of each project. It was informed that 25 works were approved under District Capex Budget, 10 under UT Capex, 02 under BADP, 07 under TSP and 02 under NABARD.

The DC reviewed the physical and financial progress on each project and emphasized the need for expediting the completion. He directed the officers to mobilize their available resources, including manpower and machinery, to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time frame. The DC also stressed the importance of utilizing the available resources productively and efficiently.

Furthermore, the DC also highlighted the significance of maintaining high standards of quality during the execution of the projects.

He made it clear that any negligence or complacency in this regard would not be tolerated.

The focus was on delivering well-executed projects that meet the required quality standards.

The meeting also discussed the challenges faced in the implementation of health sector projects and find suitable solutions.

It served as a platform to address any issues or bottlenecks that might hinder the progress of the projects.

Overall, the meeting was a crucial step in monitoring and evaluating the progress made in the health sector.

It demonstrated the commitment of the district administration to ensure the timely completion of projects and the efficient utilization of resources.

By emphasizing the importance of quality and accountability, the district administration aimed to ensure that the health sector projects would benefit the community and contribute to the overall development of the district.