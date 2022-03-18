DDC Doda reviews progress of work on NH244

Doda, Mar 18: District Development Commissioner Doda Vikas Sharma chaired a meeting of key officials of revenue and NHIDCL here in his office chamber to review the bottlenecks in the execution of the ongoing Sudhmahadev –Khanbal National Highway (NH244).
During the meeting threadbare discussion was held with regard to the requirement of additional land for Right Of Way (ROW), Muck dumping proposals, complaints regarding illegal dumping, regulation of safety in the working zone. Besides, the meeting also discussed important issues related to public grievances including permanent demarcation of ROW land etc.
With regard to the requirement of the additional land for the ROW on each stretch of Goha Khaleni package, the DDC directed the NHIDCL authorities to submit a proposal for the same within a week. He further asked to raise permanent demarcation pillars along all the ROW land for the convenience of the general public.