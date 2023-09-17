DDC Poonch inaugurates seminar on NBHM

Poonch: Under the banner of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Agriculture and FW Department Poonch organised a two-day seminar cum awareness program on the ‘National Beekeeping and Honey Mission’ (NBHM) with the central agenda of promoting the ‘Sweet Revolution’ in the District.

The event aimed to promote Honey production, Bee therapy, medicinal value of honey viz a viz empowering farmers, particularly women self-help groups, boost rural economy, skill development, employment generation, enhancing foodgrains production while promoting the holistic development of the beekeeping industry.

The seminar garnered praise and commendation from the District Development Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary who inaugurated the seminar and graced the occasion as the chief guest.

His presence underscored the importance of the initiative and its potential to uplift the farming community.

The DDC, while speaking on the occasion, set a target of registering atleast 100 bee keepers on Madhu Kranti Portal. He presented mementoes as a mark of appreciation to 23 farmers in the district who have made significant strides in the practice of Beekeeping in the District. He further asked farmers to put in efforts for cultivating good quality honey, on a massive scale so as to capitalise on the rising demand and also take advantage of seminars/training programmes and awareness programmes being conducted by the department for farming ventures.