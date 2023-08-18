Injured terrorist who escaped Rajouri gunfight site found dead: Police

They said that on August 05, two Pakistani terrorists were entrapped by Police in an encounter at Gundha Khwas area. "In the encounter one terrorist was eliminated and another one was severally injured. In the ongoing anti terror operation, joint teams of forces including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police were on lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during encounter at Gundha last Sunday but managed to escape from site taking benefit of thick foliage, " a police statement said.

It said that on Friday morning, joint teams of forces including Police, Army and CAPF located the body of terrorist from a gorge where he had fallen while trying to escape hot chase of security forces.

"The said terrorist initially seems to be a FT (Foreign Pakistani Terrorist) and is suspected to be involved in many terror - crime cases of Rajouri Poonch region including recent attack on SFs at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident, " it said.