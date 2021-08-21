Deal sternly with those abetting violence: Rana

“Terrorists or terror supporters don’t deserve any mercy as they have no religion, and fighting them is not the responsibility of the government alone but it is a collective fight which has to be won by remaining united,” a statement of NC quoted Rana as responding to media persons in the border township after visiting the residence of Balbir Singh whose four-year-old child Veer was killed in a grenade attack on 13 August.

It said that Rana led an NC delegation to Singh’s residence and conveyed the condolences of the NC leadership, including NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah.

The NC statement said that as the NC leaders were consoling the bereaved members of the family, Omar Abdullah spoke to Ramesh Singh, the head of the family over phone and expressed his solidarity.