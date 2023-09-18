Death of baby sparks protest at Kandi

Rajouri: Death of a newly born baby sparked protest in Kotranka township of Rajouri. The people blocked main road highlighting poor healthcare services in the hospital.
Protesters said that Ranju Devi wife of Kaseer Singh resident of Bareri was admitted in CHC Kandi with labour pains amid pregnancy and the woman delivered baby in the hospital.
“ Since Sunday morning, mother and newly born baby remained hospitalised in CHC Kandi after which health of baby deteriorated and duo were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where the new born was declared as brought dead,” said protesters. They alleged that the death of newly born baby has happened due to negligence of medicos and hospital staff in CHC Kandi and lack of proper healthcare services in the hospital.
The protesters further said that CHC Kandi is a health institution only for name with even basic healthcare services are not available in it and people have to move to other institutions to get healthcare facilities.
Calling for reforms in health sector as well as action over medico negligence, the protesters including guardians of woman raised slogans of justice.
Protest resulted blockage of main chowk Kotranka as well as suspension of vehicular movement on busy Kotranka Budhal road.
SHO Kandi Shakil Manhas, Naib Tehsildar Kotranka and other officials reached at the site of protest assuring for inquiry into the matter and protestors were pacified.
Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr Rajinder Kumar has meanwhile ordered an inquiry into the matter.