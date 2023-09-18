Death of baby sparks protest at Kandi

Rajouri: Death of a newly born baby sparked protest in Kotranka township of Rajouri. The people blocked main road highlighting poor healthcare services in the hospital.

Protesters said that Ranju Devi wife of Kaseer Singh resident of Bareri was admitted in CHC Kandi with labour pains amid pregnancy and the woman delivered baby in the hospital.

“ Since Sunday morning, mother and newly born baby remained hospitalised in CHC Kandi after which health of baby deteriorated and duo were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where the new born was declared as brought dead,” said protesters. They alleged that the death of newly born baby has happened due to negligence of medicos and hospital staff in CHC Kandi and lack of proper healthcare services in the hospital.