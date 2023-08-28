Death of man in Rajouri due to burn injuries | Police register case under IPC 306

Rajouri, Aug 28: J&K Police in Rajouri district have registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with case of death of an aged man due to critical burn injuries.
Deceased Sain Dass (70) was a resident of Pathanmorha Dassal near Rajouri and he received critical burn injuries on Sunday evening at around 8.45 PM and was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where doctors declared him as brought dead.
Body of deceased was taken into possession by police and kept in mortuary of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where post mortem examination was conducted on Monday morning by a board of doctors. Cremation and last rites of deceased's body was conducted in his native village on Monday late afternoon.
Family members of deceased including his son and sister alleged that deceased Sain Dass has been murdered by neighbours over a land dispute which was going on from last more than half a decade. They said that Sain Dass was returning home when the neighbours caught hold of him and later set him to fire by sprinkling petrol.
On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir police said to have arrested the prime accused with a case of Abetment to Suicide has been registered into the matter.
In an official statement, J&K Police from District Police Office Rajouri said that on August 27 , an unfortunate incident happened at Pathanmorha Dassal in which a person namely Sain Dass committed suicide by pouring petrol on himself and doctors later declared him as brought dead on arrival in hospital. There was an old dispute over land between Sain Dass and his neighbour Pawan Kumar son of Shiv Parkash, said police.
Over the incident, a case in FIR 410/2023 U/S 306,109 IPC was registered instantly in Police Station Rajouri and accused Pawan Kumar has been arrested, said police.
It is further clarified that deceased Sain Dass was was not a Pujari of any temple as reported and hence this statement is rebutted, Rajouri police said in its official statement.