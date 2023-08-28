Death of man in Rajouri due to burn injuries | Police register case under IPC 306

Deceased Sain Dass (70) was a resident of Pathanmorha Dassal near Rajouri and he received critical burn injuries on Sunday evening at around 8.45 PM and was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Body of deceased was taken into possession by police and kept in mortuary of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where post mortem examination was conducted on Monday morning by a board of doctors. Cremation and last rites of deceased's body was conducted in his native village on Monday late afternoon.