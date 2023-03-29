Debate competition organised in Poonch

Police said that this debate competition was organised in order to provide an opportunity for the youth to show their talent and it was inaugurated by Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahmed in the presence of DySP DAR Poonch Mohammad Shafiq and other police officers. Forty-three students from different schools of Poonch participated in the event with the competition being divided into three categories viz. Sub Junior of class 5th to 8th, Junior of class 9th to 12th and senior of college and university students.