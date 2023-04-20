Pir Panjal
Deeply saddened by Poonch terrorist attack: Altaf Bukhari
Five soldiers were killed and one critically injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck moving on Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon.
Srinagar, April 21: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari has condemned the Poonch terrorist attack while expressing condolences with the families of the slain soldiers.
"Deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack in Poonch that claimed lives of five soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. We stand with our armed forces and their families in this difficult time," wrote Bukhari on Twitter.
