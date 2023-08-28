Delay in disbursement of scholarship for Pahari students | Rajouri college students protest

Srinagar, Aug 28: Students categorised under Pahari community held a protest demonstration in front of Government postgraduate College Rajouri over delay in disbursement of scholarship.
The students blocked main road Kheora to Chowdhary Nar at college gate raising slogans for immediate dispersal of scholarship.
The protesting students said that Pahari students are waiting for annual scholarship even in the month of August when students from other categorised sections have received scholarship in the month of June-July itself.
They said that delay in disbursement of scholarship for Pahari students is badly hampering their routine study work as many students bear their education expenses out of this scholarship. Due to protest by the college students the main road got closed for the movement of all kinds of vehicles.
Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain and Station House Officer Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed Wani than reached at the spot and pacified the protest assuring the students that their genuine demand will be taken up with the concerned authority.
On this assurance protest was called off by the students.
