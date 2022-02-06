Delimitation Commission Proposal | Pir Panjal residents express unhappiness

Rajouri, Feb 6: Majority of the people in Pir Panjal have expressed unhappiness over the Delimitation Commission’s proposal citing large geographical differences between Pir Panjal and south Kashmir.
The proposal has also taken people by a surprise.
District Development Council (DDC) Rajouri Chairman, Naseem Liaqit said the proposed move to club Rajouri and Poonch with parts of Kashmir valley was unacceptable.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) District President Rajouri Tazeem Dar said that the Delimitation Commission should come on the ground in Rajouri and Poonch, meet people and to get first hand information of their aspirations.
He said that the Delimitation Commission’s proposal was aimed at disempowering the secular and majority vote of Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior political leader from Rajouri, Yougesh Sharma rejected this proposal terming it to be against the wishes of the people of Rajouri and Poonch.
“Is there any justification to club two areas having geographical and cultural disimilarities,” Sharma said appealing the Delimitation Commission to drop this proposal in the interest of entire population of Rajouri and Poonch.
“More than 98 percent people of Rajouri and Poonch are against this proposal as this is not a favourable step,” Sharma said.
Many people from Rajouri said that the proposed decision was not a welcome one and was against the aspirations of the people of the twin districts.
“We always wanted a separate parliamentary constituency of Rajouri and Poonch district keeping in view the large population and area but the proposal is not satisfactory and completely against our wishes,” said Gagan Kumar, a local.