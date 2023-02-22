Demarcation of govt buildings starts in Mandi, Poonch

Poonch, Feb 22: Authorities on Wednesday started demarcation of Tehsil complex Mandi and other government buildings in Poonch in the backdrop of anti-encroachment drive, officials said.
They said that the survey was started after an order by Tehsildar Mandi, Shehzad Latief Khan four days ago.
The communication had ordered demarcation of the Tehsil complex Mandi, Boys Higher Secondary School, Girls Higher Secondary School, and Sub-district Hospital building from Feb 22 to 24.
“The report of the demarcation is to be submitted before commission on Feb 26,” they said.