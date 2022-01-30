Demolition of 400 KVA tower|Rajouri villagers fear for lives, property

Rajouri, Jan 30: People in Manyal Gali area of Thanamandi tehsil of Rajouri are living under a constant threat to their lives and properties due to the risk posed to the towers of 400 KVA Amargarh to Samba transmission line.
People from the area said that a number of towers of 400 KVA power transmission line - Samba to Amargarh line - are located between Thanamandi to Dehra Ki Gali in Thanamandi sub division and pass over human habitations, especially in Manyal Gali village.
“There are a number of houses in the area over which this 400 KVA power feeder passes and there is a constant risk of loss of human lives as well as damage of structures in case any of the tower collapses,” locals said.
They said that on Sunday, one of the 400 KVA transformers located at Manyal Gali had been demolished by the concerned agency as there was risk of its collapse due to a landslide on Thanamandi DKG stretch of the road.
“In the demolition process of this tower, a structure has suffered damage and we demand a proper policy for rehabilitation of all the affected families,” locals said.
Tehsildar Thanamandi Sayeed Sahil Ali said that a tower had been dismantled due to threat of it coming under landslide.
“However, there has been no loss due to this and pre-emptive steps have been taken for this reason only,” he said.
Ali said that there was threat to few houses but the process had been initiated to compensate them under acquisition norms.