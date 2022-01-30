Demolition of 400 KVA tower|Rajouri villagers fear for lives, property

People from the area said that a number of towers of 400 KVA power transmission line - Samba to Amargarh line - are located between Thanamandi to Dehra Ki Gali in Thanamandi sub division and pass over human habitations, especially in Manyal Gali village.

“There are a number of houses in the area over which this 400 KVA power feeder passes and there is a constant risk of loss of human lives as well as damage of structures in case any of the tower collapses,” locals said.