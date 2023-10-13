Dengue control measures reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 13: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, led a comprehensive review of the dengue control measures underway in the district, highlighting the commitment of the administration to combating the dengue outbreak and ensuring the well-being of the residents of Rajouri.
The meeting was convened to assess the current situation and ensuring the implementation of effective strategies to combat the spread of dengue fever.
Executive Officers of the municipalities informed the meeting that fogging and spraying activities have been implemented across all municipalities in the district. These measures are aimed at eliminating mosquito breeding sites and reducing the mosquito population responsible for the transmission of dengue.
Recognising the importance of spreading awareness about dengue prevention, the Chief Education Officer was directed to educate students about precautionary measures during morning assemblies in schools. By targeting the younger generation, the district administration aims to instill a sense of responsibility and ensure that students are well-informed about the necessary precautions to avoid dengue.