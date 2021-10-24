Detained foreign militant killed, three security personnel injured in Poonch gunfight

An official told Greater Kashmir that Zia Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in Pakistan administered Kashmir, lodged in high security Kot Bhalwal jail since 2003, was shifted to Mendhar on 14 days' police remand in connection with FIR 107/2021 registered in Gursai police station related to the encounter in Bhata Dhurian Nar Khas forests in which four army soldiers including a JCO were killed on October 14. Earlier on October 11, five soldiers were killed with a gunfight with the same group of militants.

Zia was reportedly taken to a militant hideout after investigation "revealed his links" to the hiding militants in the area on Sunday morning. He was reportedly injured along with the three security personnel in the encounter that ensued between militants and security forces.

"During searches in late noon hours, the militant was found lying dead and his body has now been retrieved, " an official told Greater Kashmir.