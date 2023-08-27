Developmental projects in Poonch under district Capex reviewed

Briefing the chair, the ADDC informed that out of total 1932 works proposed under district CAPEX budget, out1 598 have been tendered, around 903 allotted, 347 started and 110 works completed.

The DDCs, BDCs and PRIs raised specific issues like providing block wise list of scooters distributed by Social Welfare department, list of beneficiaries under SMAS, Blacktopping of Roads, Provision of regular water supply, appointment of seasonal teachers, improving school infrastructure and rationalisation of teaching staff in schools, repair of damaged PHE electric motors and among other issues of their respective areas.

Speaking at the meeting, the DDC chairperson exhorted the concerned officers to mobilise the resources at work places and speed up the pace of developmental works with strict adherence to the quality parameters.

Laying emphasis on the timely completion of all development projects, the chairperson impressed upon the executing agencies to speed up the process of tendering of remaining works so that all works are complete in a set timeline.

Chairperson Akther also called for judicious utilisation of funds by following set norms so that benefits of developmental projects accrue to the public.

She further asked the DDC members to personally supervise and monitor the pace and quality of ongoing works in their respective areas. She asked the officials of different departments to work in tandem with the PRI institution to ensure better results.

The chairperson strictly pitched for blacklisting all those contractors who failed to start work and asked to take necessary action against them.

The ADDC while responding to the demands and issues projected by DDCs/BDCs, assured that the issues like road connectivity, water supply, electricity and education will be sorted in a phased manner to ensure that the general public does not suffer anymore. The officers of line departments were directed to maintain close coordination with the PRIs while framing the work plans as proposed by the elected members.

He also expressed full commitment for strengthening the Panchayat Raj Institution and empowering the people at grassroots level.

He said that DDC members are the eyes and ears of the administration and people had reposed faith in them for embarking the ladder of development and prosperity.