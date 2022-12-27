Devotees throng Urs at local shrine in Rajouri

Rajouri: Thousands of devotees drawn from different walks of life and religious scholars and preachers attended annual Urs at Kass Thudi shrine of Main Mehmood Sahib.
The 44th Urs Mubarak was held under the leadership of shrine committee headed by Er. Munshi Khan.
Thousands of people from all walks of life took part in this religious congregation where former Minister Mian Mohammad Altaf was chief guest of the event while religious scholars, preachers and Islamic leaders from across the region attended it.
Speakers threw light on the life of Mian Mehmood Sahib who taught values of peace, humanity and Islamic teachings and was widely followed by devotees.