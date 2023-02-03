DGP calls for zero tolerance against narcotics, narco-terror trade

He also asked the officers to increase anti-terror operations in the district to track hiding terrorists and bust their modules.

Singh was briefing the police officers during the high-level security review meeting held in conference hall of district police lines Rajouri.

The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh was visiting border District Rajouri on Friday morning where he chaired a high level meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district.

He was accompanied by the Special DG CID, R R Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

The review meeting besides the accompanying officers was attended by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr. Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, CO IRP 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar, CO 72 Battalion CRPF Ram Meena, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Additional SP Nowshera Rafi Giri and other gazetted officers of the district alongwith offices from the intelligence agencies.