DGP calls for zero tolerance against narcotics, narco-terror trade

Rajouri, Feb 03: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation in Rajouri district and asked police officers to maintain a zero tolerance against narcotics and narco-terror trade.
He also asked the officers to increase anti-terror operations in the district to track hiding terrorists and bust their modules.
Singh was briefing the police officers during the high-level security review meeting held in conference hall of district police lines Rajouri.
The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh was visiting border District Rajouri on Friday morning where he chaired a high level meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district.
He was accompanied by the Special DG CID, R R Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.
The review meeting besides the accompanying officers was attended by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr. Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, CO IRP 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar, CO 72 Battalion CRPF Ram Meena, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Additional SP Nowshera Rafi Giri and other gazetted officers of the district alongwith offices from the intelligence agencies.
The DGP congratulated the Rajouri Police for busting a module of LeT by arresting three of its members.
He said that Pakistan through its sponsored elements is targeting innocent people to harm the brotherhood and communal harmony of the UT.
He directed for alertness on borders as also in hinterland to foil evil intentions of Pakistan and its agencies.
He emphasized upon the officers to put in stern efforts for tracking down the elements involved in Dhangri case ensuring justice to the victims and also directed for dealing the case more seriously by taking into account every bit of evidence.
DGP stressed for utilizing the VDGs more efficiently adding that their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional SHOs.
Directing for stringent action against terrorists and the terror ecosystem, the DGP said that the safety of the public has been and will continue to be the top priority of J&K Police.
“We have to be more cautious and alert to avoid any harm to the public order," he added.
The DGP directed for increasing anti-terror operations to track down the hiding terrorists & their modules.
He stressed for identifying hidden OGWs and accomplices providing any sort of support to terror activities and directed for stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti national activities.
He directed for strengthening the security grids by activating Naka checking points on different routes to track the movements of terrorists and their supporters.
He also stressed for devising and executing a proper area domination plan.
Singh said that Pakistan after witnessing massive dent on its sponsored terrorism in J&K is now supplying drugs to target the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that like terrorism there must be zero tolerance for narcotics and narco-terror trade adding that both are equally dangerous for the people.
DGP once again directed for taking serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means.
“He has directed the officers to sensitize and advise their subordinate officers/officials to be fair in their conduct, adding that any act of misconduct must be taken with utmost seriousness.
The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the progress of investigation in the Dhangri terror incident. He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area as well as vigilance.