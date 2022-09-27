DGP reviews security arrangements in Rajouri

Srinagar: In connection with the coming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited Rajouri and reviewed the security arrangement for the visit in an officers meeting held at DPO Rajouri.

The DGP was received by ADGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh and other senior officers. The DGP then chaired officers meeting which besides ADGP Jammu Zone was attended by Dr SD Singh Jamwal ADGP Security, Ramesh Kumar, Div .Com Jammu, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG RP Range, Vikas Kundal, DC Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, SSP Rajouri, Rohit Baskotra, SSP Poonch, Suram Singh, CO JKAP 6TH Bn., Randeep Kumar, CO IRP 2nd Bn, Vivek Shekhar Sharma, ASP Rajouri and jJurisdictional SDPOs.