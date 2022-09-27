DGP reviews security arrangements in Rajouri

Srinagar: In connection with the coming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited Rajouri and reviewed the security arrangement for the visit in an officers meeting held at DPO Rajouri.
The DGP was received by ADGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh and other senior officers. The DGP then chaired officers meeting which besides ADGP Jammu Zone was attended by Dr SD Singh Jamwal ADGP Security, Ramesh Kumar, Div .Com Jammu, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG RP Range, Vikas Kundal, DC Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, SSP Rajouri, Rohit Baskotra, SSP Poonch, Suram Singh, CO JKAP 6TH Bn., Randeep Kumar, CO IRP 2nd Bn, Vivek Shekhar Sharma, ASP Rajouri and jJurisdictional SDPOs.
The meeting was convened to take stock of the security arrangements made for the VVIP visit to the Range. The officers briefed the DGP about the security arrangement put in place regarding the visit.
Addressing the meeting, the DGP impressed upon the officers to implement the action plan already framed strictly and stressed for ensuring alertness in border areas as also in hinterland. The DGP stressed upon the officers to beef up security arrangements and monitor the movement of anti-national elements. With regard to the deployment of man-power from different forces, he directed for smooth communication between the officers deployed on ground.
The DGP directed the officers to maintain surveillance on anti-national elements and take all preventive measures against such elements to foil their ill designs. He stressed for dealing with unlawful elements firmly by using the latest technology. He stressed on conducting joint patrolling and surprise Nakas in the sensitive areas to maintain pressure and surveillance on unwanted activity. With regard to the area domination, the DGP stressed on placing the Nakas on the National Highway and other inter-connecting roads.
The DGP alongwith senior police, civil administration officers visited the venue where VVIP is expected to address the public meeting. He gave onspot direction for security arrangements of the venue which included entry and exit points of the venue, access control and anti-sabotage. The parking and traffic plans were also discussed. The ADGP Security Dr.S.D Singh Jamwal apprised the DGP regarding the security arrangements being placed at the venue.