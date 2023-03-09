Dhangri terror attack: BJP delegation calls on DC, SSP Rajouri

Rajouri: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accompanying members of victim families of he January 1 Dhangri village terror attack as well as the December 16 Phalyana army gate firing incident called upon Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam.

The deputation was led by BJP District President Dinesh Sharma along with Rajinder Gupta with other BJP leaders while members of victim families of the Dhangri terror attack and Phalyana firing incident were part of the delegation.

In the Dhangri terror attack on January 1, seven people lost their lives and fourteen others got injured with few of them are still availing medical treatment.