Dhangri terror attack: BJP delegation calls on DC, SSP Rajouri

Rajouri: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accompanying members of victim families of he January 1 Dhangri village terror attack as well as the December 16 Phalyana army gate firing incident called upon Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam.
The deputation was led by BJP District President Dinesh Sharma along with Rajinder Gupta with other BJP leaders while members of victim families of the Dhangri terror attack and Phalyana firing incident were part of the delegation.
In the Dhangri terror attack on January 1, seven people lost their lives and fourteen others got injured with few of them are still availing medical treatment.
The two unidentified terrorists involved in the attack are yet to be tracked with large-scale operations going on in Rajouri district to track these attackers. Phalyana army gate firing incident took place on December 16 outside gate of Phalyana army camp with two local men working inside army as laborers getting killed whereas a man from Uttrakhand got injured and was discharged from hospital after a gap of two weeks.
In his statement, BJP district president Dinesh Sharma said that in their hohour-longeeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, the members of victim families expressed anger as even after 70 days of the massacre the terrorists are yet to be tracked and neutralised whereas all OGWs involved in facilitating the terrorists are still at large.
They also demanded efforts to step up security in entire areas besides the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive locations.
Sharma said that the main demand put forth in this meeting was for proper rehabilitation of those critically injured in the Dhangri attack.