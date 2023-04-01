Dhangri Terror Attack | Candle light march held amid slogans of justice

Rajouri: Raising slogans of justice, villagers of Dhangri in Rajouri took out a candlelight protest march in which hundreds of people from the area participated.

The protest march started from Dhangri Chowk and culminated at Khalsa Chowk.

Families of those who got killed in the January 1 terror attack led the protest march.

Five persons were killed in the January 1 terror attack while two children lost their lives in an IED blast carried out in front of a house on January 2.

Thirteen people had also received injuries in the attack with three injured still undergoing medical treatment.

Leading the protest, Saroj Bala, 52, said that three months had passed since the gruesome terror attack but the accused were yet to be brought to justice.