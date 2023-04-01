Dhangri Terror Attack | Candle light march held amid slogans of justice

Rajouri: Raising slogans of justice, villagers of Dhangri in Rajouri took out a candlelight protest march in which hundreds of people from the area participated.
The protest march started from Dhangri Chowk and culminated at Khalsa Chowk.
Families of those who got killed in the January 1 terror attack led the protest march.
Five persons were killed in the January 1 terror attack while two children lost their lives in an IED blast carried out in front of a house on January 2.
Thirteen people had also received injuries in the attack with three injured still undergoing medical treatment.
Leading the protest, Saroj Bala, 52, said that three months had passed since the gruesome terror attack but the accused were yet to be brought to justice.
Saroj is living on her own now after her both sons Deepak, 25, and Prince, 22, were killed in the attack.
“We have been waiting for justice for the past three months. There is a complete security failure and the attackers are still at large. The security forces and intelligence agencies have failed to track them," she said.
Raising slogans of justice, Saroj said that two days after the gruesome attack, senior officers stated that the case had been solved 80 percent but this proved to be just a statement.
Sushil Kumar Sharma, father of the deceased four-year-old Vihan, reminded the senior officers of the government of their promise that attackers would be killed in a few days.
“Not only the attackers are at large but even those who provided shelter and other support to them are yet to be identified,” Sharma said.
Bal Sharma, a man from the Village Defence Guard, who had fired during the terror attack, forcing the terrorists to flee from the village, said that the government should shun its callous attitude and come up with something concrete on the issue.
The J&K Government also awarded Sharma on the Republic Day for his bravery.
"I am even ready to surrender my award if this failure of security setup continues," he said.
This candlelight march was carried out under tight security arrangements with senior officers of the J&K Police as well as paramilitary forces accompanying the protestors while Police and CRPF were deployed all along.
Meanwhile, a panchayat-level meeting called a ‘Maha Panchayat’ is also scheduled in the village on Sunday in which hundreds of people from the area would participate and decide the further course of action on the issue.