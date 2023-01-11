Dhangri terror attack: CASOs continue in Rajouri villages on 10-th day

Rajouri, Jan 11: Extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in villages of Rajouri continued for tenth consecutive day on Wednesday with joint teams of forces carrying out intense operation after recent terror attack in Dhangri village that left seven people dead and fourteen injured.

Official sources said that joint teams of security forces involving Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF carried out the operation that is being conducted in over two dozen villages of Rajouri district.