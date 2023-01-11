Dhangri terror attack: CASOs continue in Rajouri villages on 10-th day

Rajouri, Jan 11: Extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in villages of Rajouri continued for tenth consecutive day on Wednesday with joint teams of forces carrying out intense operation after recent terror attack in Dhangri village that left seven people dead and fourteen injured.
Official sources said that joint teams of security forces involving Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF carried out the operation that is being conducted in over two dozen villages of Rajouri district.
They said that operation is being carried out in a closely coordinated manner in order to track attackers involved in Dhangri terror attack.
Senior Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officers visited the area to closely monitor the operation of manhunt of attackers of Dhangri.
Meanwhile few more people of Rajouri district areas have also been detained by security forces in connection with investigation of case registered at police station Rajouri after Dhangri terror attack on first day of this month and IED blast on next day in which seven people have died and fourteen people were injured.