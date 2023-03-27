Dhangri Terror Attack | Families of victims decry delay in justice

Rajouri: Families of victim of Dhangri terror attack here in Rajouri district have announced returning all kinds of ex-gratia, financial aids and Government jobs as a mark of protest against what they termed as failure to track terrorists even after around three months of the incident.
The victim families said this in a press conference alongwith Sarpanch of village Dheeraj Sharma and BJP district president Dinesh Sharma.
Addressing the presser, Satpal Sharma, father of deceased Satish Kumar Sharma, said that his elder son lost his life while younger son got injured.
“There is no clue of attackers even after three months and victim families are still waiting for justice. Unfortunately attackers are still roaming free and we are waiting for the accused to be brought to justice." said Satpal Sharma.
“Entire society is waiting for justice in the case in which security forces and Government had claimed that the accused will be brought to justice in a few days,” said Saroj, mother of Deepak and Prince, who were killed in the attack.
"I have lost both my sons in the gruesome terror attack and now I am alone with my family. What will I do with Government job and financial aid. I want to return everything provided by the Government and we only want justice to be delivered." said Saroj.
Sarpanch Dhangri, Dheeraj Sharma also raised concern on approach of security forces and said that attackers are still roaming free which is a serious concern.
"We were assured of justice in a couple of days after the attack and it was stated by top brass of Government's official machinery that attackers will be neutralised in a couple of days. Now three months have passed and nothing has been done," Sharma said.
BJP District President Rajouri, Dinesh Sharma reiterated the party's commitment to support and stand with Dhangri terror attack victim families.
"BJP stands with these victim families and we also demand that attackers should be brought to justice." Sharma said.
It is Pertinent to mention here that a major terror attack took place in Dhangri village on January 1 in which five people lost their lives in firing by terrorists. Two children were killed in an IED blast on January 2 with thirteen people sustained injuries in firing and IED blast in Dhangri village of Rajouri.