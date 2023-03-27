Dhangri Terror Attack | Families of victims decry delay in justice

Rajouri: Families of victim of Dhangri terror attack here in Rajouri district have announced returning all kinds of ex-gratia, financial aids and Government jobs as a mark of protest against what they termed as failure to track terrorists even after around three months of the incident.

The victim families said this in a press conference alongwith Sarpanch of village Dheeraj Sharma and BJP district president Dinesh Sharma.

Addressing the presser, Satpal Sharma, father of deceased Satish Kumar Sharma, said that his elder son lost his life while younger son got injured.

“There is no clue of attackers even after three months and victim families are still waiting for justice. Unfortunately attackers are still roaming free and we are waiting for the accused to be brought to justice." said Satpal Sharma.