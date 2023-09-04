Dhangri Terror Attack | Members of victim families hold dharna

Rajouri: Members of victim families of Dhangri terror attack held a peaceful dharna at Main Chowk here calling for action against those people who facilitated this attack.

The terror attack happened on January 1 this year when terrorists entered into several houses in Dhangri village in the evening hours firing indiscriminately killing five people. Two children lost their lives in an IED explosion that took place in the area on next day morning. Thirteen people had received injuries in incident of firing as well as IED blast.

On Monday, the members of victim families of this attack sat on dharna at Main Chowk Dhangri while holding placards demanding justice.