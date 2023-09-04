Dhangri Terror Attack | Members of victim families hold dharna

Rajouri: Members of victim families of Dhangri terror attack held a peaceful dharna at Main Chowk here calling for action against those people who facilitated this attack.
The terror attack happened on January 1 this year when terrorists entered into several houses in Dhangri village in the evening hours firing indiscriminately killing five people. Two children lost their lives in an IED explosion that took place in the area on next day morning. Thirteen people had received injuries in incident of firing as well as IED blast.
On Monday, the members of victim families of this attack sat on dharna at Main Chowk Dhangri while holding placards demanding justice.
Saroj Bala, who lost both her sons Deepak and Prince in the attack, said that security forces including National Investigation Agency is doing its work in this case and two people belonging to Mendhar sub division areas have been arrested recently for harbouring the attackers.
"We are demanding identification of local people of this area who facilitated the attack and his accused should be identified and taken to task immediately," she said.
The dharna continued on Monday after which officers of civil administration and police reacher at the site and pacified the protest informing the protesters about some fresh developments in ongoing probe.