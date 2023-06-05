Dhangri Terror Attack: Mother who lost her sons calls for justice

Rajouri, June 5: Saroj Bala, the mother who lost both her sons in the January 1 terrorist attack at Dhangri, expressed her concern over the ongoing investigation in the incident as it is yet to reach any logical conclusion.
Saroj, 55, addressed an emotional press conference at Jammu where she was accompanied by social activist Amandeep Singh Boparai. Her two sons namely Deepak (25) and Prince (21) were among the seven people who were killed by terrorists while attacking families of Hindu community in Dhangri village of Rajouri.
Thirteen other people from five different families had received injuries in this gruesome attack in which besides indiscriminate firing by terrorists at several houses, an IED explosion also took place on next day morning.
Saroj Bala, a widow with only two of her sons in the family, is left alone in the house with not even a single member left in family now. In her press conference, Saroj said that Dhangri attack happened six months ago but the investigation of different agencies is still to reach at any conclusion and there seems no clarity so far.
“I have been asked to identify terrorists killed in different encounters of Rajouri and Poonch districts but how can I identify when terrorists who attacked my house were wearing face masks, combat dress,” said Saroj Bala.
“We demand that the terror facilitators should be identified, their names should be brought in public and they should be brought to justice,” she said.