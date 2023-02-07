DHANGRI TERROR ATTACK | Police issues advisory, says attackers still hiding in Rajouri’s upper reaches

This civil loss of life took place when two unidentified terrorists entered few houses in Dhangri village of Rajouri in evening hours on January 1 and fired indiscriminately while an IED blast took place in the area on January 2 morning.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is presently carrying out investigation of this case while security forces including J&K Police, Indian Army, and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces are conducting massive operations in Rajouri to track the attackers while over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks.

This major terror strike in Dhangri village created ripples with the government rushing 18 additional companies of CRPF to Rajouri and Poonch districts.