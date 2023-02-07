DHANGRI TERROR ATTACK | Police issues advisory, says attackers still hiding in Rajouri’s upper reaches

Rajouri: J&K Police Tuesday issued a fresh advisory on January 1 Dhangri terror attack mentioning presence of attackers in the upper reaches of Rajouri district.
Police have also warned of stern legal action against terror facilitators and said that people who will share information of terrorists presence would be suitably rewarded with other aspects also besides Rs 10 lakh monetary reward.
An advisory has been released by J&K Police in wake of January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village that left seven persons dead and 14 others injured.
This civil loss of life took place when two unidentified terrorists entered few houses in Dhangri village of Rajouri in evening hours on January 1 and fired indiscriminately while an IED blast took place in the area on January 2 morning.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is presently carrying out investigation of this case while security forces including J&K Police, Indian Army, and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces are conducting massive operations in Rajouri to track the attackers while over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks.
This major terror strike in Dhangri village created ripples with the government rushing 18 additional companies of CRPF to Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The additional troops have been deployed for aggressive counter-insurgency operations and protection of the minority population.
In Tuesday’s advisory, J&K Police said, "There are few people who are facilitating movement and survival of terrorists besides providing them information of movement of police and forces."
In the advisory, Police said that a close vigil was being maintained on these terror facilitators and stern legal action would be taken against them very soon.