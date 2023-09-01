Dhangri Terror Attack | Victim families call for protest on Monday

They said they have called the protest in support of their demand for action against those who facilitated terror attack in which seven people from minority community were killed and 13 others injured. The attack was carried out in Dhangri village of Rajouri in the evening hours of January 1. The terrorists fired indiscriminately at four houses and an IED planted by them near one of the house exploded.

Multiple protests have been organised by victim families since this attack. They are demanding identification of those who facilitated attack and want action against them.