Dhangri terror attack victim families to go on hunger strike from Feb 5

Rajouri: The victim families of January 1 terrorist attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri have decided to go on indefinite hunger strike from February 5 onwards while expressing their concern for failure of forces to track the attackers so far.
These families have also called a village population meeting in their house on February 5 seeking help from the entire society to make their hunger strike successful.
This announcement was made on Wednesday by Saroj Bala, wife of Lt. Rajinder Kumar, who has lost both her sons Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma in Jan 1 deadly terror attack in which a total of seven villagers were killed.
Saroj Bala, who is now alone in her house as both her sons got killed in the attack, said that soon after this terror strike senior officers of security forces and intelligence agencies met her and assured that the attackers will soon be brought to justice and the case will be solved.
"Even senior political leaders also visited our houses after this attack and assured that forces will do their job while Union Home Minister as well as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor had also promised us of action but those all promises have fallen flat," said Saroj Bala.
She said that more than one dozen teams of forces and agencies visited her house and put forth questions but there is no outcome and attackers are still roaming free.
"One month has passed and there is no outcome so far," she further said informing that the decision to go on hunger strike has now been taken.
"I am going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from 5th of February and I have also called a meeting of villagers in my house on 5th morning where I will call for help from entire society so that more and more people join me in hunger strike," Saroj Bala further said.
She termed her stand as firm and said that her hunger strike will continue until attackers are tracked.
Dheeraj Sharma, Sarpanch of Dhangri Upper Panchayat that witnessed dreadful terror attack on January 1, said that entire society is with the “ mother who has lost both her sons.”
"Many families bore brunt of that attack as five families lost their members while members of four families are injured," Dheeraj Sharma said.
He added that entire society and Dhangri village population is with “ Saroj Bala and we will also sit on hunger strike. ”
Pertinent to mention here that unidentified terrorists, believed to be two in numbers, attacked some houses of Hindu community in Dhangri village of Rajouri in the evening hours of 1st of January this year and fired volley of bullets while they also planted an IED that exploded in the morning hours on 2nd of January. In these attacks, seven people got killed while fourteen sustained injuries. Massive protests broke across Rajouri district in condemnation of these attacks.