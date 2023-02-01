Dhangri terror attack victim families to go on hunger strike from Feb 5

Rajouri: The victim families of January 1 terrorist attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri have decided to go on indefinite hunger strike from February 5 onwards while expressing their concern for failure of forces to track the attackers so far.

These families have also called a village population meeting in their house on February 5 seeking help from the entire society to make their hunger strike successful.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Saroj Bala, wife of Lt. Rajinder Kumar, who has lost both her sons Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma in Jan 1 deadly terror attack in which a total of seven villagers were killed.

Saroj Bala, who is now alone in her house as both her sons got killed in the attack, said that soon after this terror strike senior officers of security forces and intelligence agencies met her and assured that the attackers will soon be brought to justice and the case will be solved.