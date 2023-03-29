Dhangri villagers reiterate demand for justice

Rajouri: Dhangri terror attack victim families have reiterated their demand for justice.
Reports said that yesterday evening they disallowed installation of a water hand pump in the area. They said it was as a mark of protest against delay in tracking of terrorists involved in January 1 terror attack. Seven persons were killed and 13 others injured in the attack.
Two water hand pump installation machines were sent to Dhangri village for installation of pump in the locality where terrorists carried out attack as the locality has scarcity of water and people face immense hardships in fetching water for daily uses.
The terror attack victim families, however, assembled on road on Tuesday late evening and disallowed working of these machines.
"We are not going to allow this work or any other work in our locality as a mark of protest," said Saroj Bala, mother of Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma, two brothers who lost their lives alongwith five others in this attack.
"We are living in absence of basic facilities and we are in need of development works but this is our protest not to allow any work," she further said adding that installation of water hand pump is a form of protest.
Satpal Sharma, father of Satish Kumar also termed this as a form of protest reiterating their demand for justice.
"We need nothing else than justice and delay in tracking of terrorists is our concern." he said.
Sarpanch of Dhangri, Dheeraj Sharma said that decision to disallow installation of water hand pump is of victim families and everyone in the village has to follow this decision.
"Entire village is with victim families and we accept all their decisions like this also," he said.