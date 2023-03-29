Dhangri villagers reiterate demand for justice

The terror attack victim families, however, assembled on road on Tuesday late evening and disallowed working of these machines.

"We are not going to allow this work or any other work in our locality as a mark of protest," said Saroj Bala, mother of Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma, two brothers who lost their lives alongwith five others in this attack.

"We are living in absence of basic facilities and we are in need of development works but this is our protest not to allow any work," she further said adding that installation of water hand pump is a form of protest.